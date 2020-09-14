B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,169 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 65.0% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its position in Netflix by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 688.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on NFLX. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $550.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $530.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $488.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $6.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $475.10. 104,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,731,500. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.47, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $499.51 and its 200-day moving average is $437.91. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $575.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,260 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total value of $26,477,024.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,477,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,357 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total transaction of $2,544,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,762,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 248,524 shares of company stock worth $121,935,040 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.