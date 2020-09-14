Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 595,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,901 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $71,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Baidu by 4,692.4% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,361,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $741,956,000 after acquiring an additional 7,207,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Baidu by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,524,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,618,000 after acquiring an additional 473,049 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Baidu by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,213,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $525,489,000 after acquiring an additional 22,782 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Baidu by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,686,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $270,812,000 after acquiring an additional 103,366 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Baidu by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,115,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $213,302,000 after acquiring an additional 77,767 shares during the period. 52.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baidu alerts:

BIDU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Baidu in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on Baidu from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BOCOM International raised Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Baidu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.33.

Shares of Baidu stock traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $122.87. The stock had a trading volume of 29,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,286,515. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.29, a P/E/G ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Baidu Inc has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $147.38.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.