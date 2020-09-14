Bank of America Boosts Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Price Target to $37.00

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the building manufacturing company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Louisiana-Pacific has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.38.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Shares of LPX opened at $31.40 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1-year low of $12.97 and a 1-year high of $34.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 196.26 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.25. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.76%.

In other news, Director Kurt M. Landgraf sold 29,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $898,171.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,421,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 15.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,287,696 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $212,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,117 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,578,346 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $40,485,000 after purchasing an additional 795,391 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 297.9% in the 1st quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023,604 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $17,586,000 after purchasing an additional 766,368 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,338,922 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $23,002,000 after purchasing an additional 657,155 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.