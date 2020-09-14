Bank of America Boosts Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Price Target to $31.00

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

WY has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.56.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $28.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.34 and a beta of 1.96. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $31.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP James A. Kilberg sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $1,067,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WY. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Estabrook Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 51.4% during the second quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

