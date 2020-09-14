Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 297,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 395,338 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 16,424,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $397,798,144.52. Insiders have acquired a total of 85,092,006 shares of company stock worth $2,070,253,228 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.61.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.92. 1,321,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,540,523. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $220.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

