Bank of America Raises Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target to $72.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CHWY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Chewy from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Chewy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chewy from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Chewy from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.56.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $53.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of -97.83 and a beta of -0.21. Chewy has a 12 month low of $20.62 and a 12 month high of $74.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.49.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chewy will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 29,596 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,410,545.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,120 shares in the company, valued at $7,869,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 73,991 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $3,526,411.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 231,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,012,843.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,305,284 shares of company stock worth $67,729,079. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 7.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 116,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy in the second quarter worth $107,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Chewy in the first quarter worth $92,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Chewy in the second quarter worth $968,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Chewy by 14.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 200,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,533,000 after buying an additional 24,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

