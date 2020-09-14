Bank of America Raises Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Price Target to $92.00

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a buy rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a hold rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.75.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $81.23 on Friday. Philip Morris International has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $90.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.08.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.19. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

In other Philip Morris International news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $5,829,750.00. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 90,972,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,637,389,000 after purchasing an additional 17,583,436 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,136,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,459,000 after purchasing an additional 661,043 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,979,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,763,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299,147 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,365,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,812,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.