Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) Shares Gap Down to $3.50

Bear Creek Mining Corp. (CVE:BCM)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.50, but opened at $3.31. Bear Creek Mining shares last traded at $3.36, with a volume of 65,237 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Bear Creek Mining from C$3.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Get Bear Creek Mining alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 10.26 and a quick ratio of 10.26. The company has a market capitalization of $254.80 million and a P/E ratio of -25.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.91 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.26.

Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Bear Creek Mining Corp. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Elsiario Antunez De Mayolo sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.80, for a total transaction of C$84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$364,000. Also, Director Catherine Mcleod-Seltzer sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.50, for a total transaction of C$175,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,266,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,432,967. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,200 shares of company stock valued at $297,785.

Bear Creek Mining Company Profile (CVE:BCM)

Bear Creek Mining Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani silver-lead-zinc project, which consists of 12 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 5,700 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Bear Creek Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bear Creek Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.