Bell Copper (CVE:BCU) Shares Gap Up to $0.20

Shares of Bell Copper Corp (CVE:BCU) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.20, but opened at $0.22. Bell Copper shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 2,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 million and a P/E ratio of -31.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.10.

About Bell Copper (CVE:BCU)

Bell Copper Corporation acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral property interests in North America. It owns 100% interest in the Kabba porphyry copper/molybdenum project that covers an area of 13,000 acres located in northwestern Arizona. The company was formerly known as Bell Resources Corporation and changed its name to Bell Copper Corporation in April 2008.

