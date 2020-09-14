Berenberg Bank Analysts Give SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) a €12.10 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €12.10 ($14.24) target price on SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €7.40 ($8.71) target price on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. SAF-HOLLAND has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €7.81 ($9.19).

SFQ opened at €7.04 ($8.28) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €6.22 and its 200 day moving average price is €5.22. SAF-HOLLAND has a 12-month low of €3.17 ($3.73) and a 12-month high of €9.43 ($11.09). The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.70. The firm has a market cap of $319.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.23.

SAF-HOLLAND Company Profile

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, Corpco, V.Orlandi, and York brands.

