BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on BKGFY. Bank of America raised BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR in a report on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR in a report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of BKGFY stock opened at $57.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.44 and a 200 day moving average of $54.78. BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR has a twelve month low of $38.11 and a twelve month high of $77.67.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a $1.354 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. This is an increase from BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08.

About BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brands.

