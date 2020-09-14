BEST (NYSE:BEST) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.50

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 10207 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of BEST in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.05.

The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.87.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. BEST had a negative return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BEST Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BEST by 15,773.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in BEST by 991.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in BEST during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in BEST during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BEST in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

