BidaskClub Lowers Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. DA Davidson raised shares of Lumentum to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.17.

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $70.49 on Friday. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $48.44 and a 12-month high of $96.74. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.99.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.35. Lumentum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The company had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian Lillie sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $328,335.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,568.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 5,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $532,251.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,209.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,610 shares of company stock worth $8,164,282 over the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Lumentum by 167.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 23,776.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 34,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 34,001 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lumentum by 188.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

