BidaskClub Lowers Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NBIX. Wedbush initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $135.00 to $126.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $137.79.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $100.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.58 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.73 and its 200-day moving average is $109.98. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $72.14 and a one year high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total value of $268,221.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,242.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total transaction of $403,104.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 438,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,085,077.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,304 shares of company stock worth $1,546,712. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

