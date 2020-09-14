BidaskClub Upgrades Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) to “Strong-Buy”

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fossil Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.83.

FOSL opened at $7.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fossil Group has a 1-year low of $2.69 and a 1-year high of $13.87. The company has a market capitalization of $370.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.27.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $1.48. Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a negative return on equity of 22.10%.

In other news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey acquired 30,000 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Fossil Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Fossil Group by 7.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,608 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Fossil Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,130 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Fossil Group by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,383 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 7,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Fossil Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 171,594 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 10,668 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

