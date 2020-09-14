BidaskClub Upgrades Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) to “Hold”

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HSKA. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Heska from $90.00 to $116.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Heska from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heska presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.92.

HSKA opened at $94.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The stock has a market cap of $897.06 million, a P/E ratio of -56.21 and a beta of 1.71. Heska has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $110.90.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.29). Heska had a negative net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $45.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.94 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Heska will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Heska news, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total transaction of $109,063.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,102,509.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin S. Wilson sold 9,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $983,024.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,815,669.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Heska by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 6,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Heska by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 102,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Heska by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after acquiring an additional 10,123 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Heska by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Heska by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,309 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

