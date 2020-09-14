BidaskClub Upgrades Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) to “Buy”

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.13.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $30.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.96 and a quick ratio of 15.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.77. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $32.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.18.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.12. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, insider Nithya Desikan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Also, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 11,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $289,778.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 211,832 shares of company stock valued at $5,228,345. Corporate insiders own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 234.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

