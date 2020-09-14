Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR) Shares Gap Up to $3.85

Big Rock Brewery Inc (TSE:BR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.85, but opened at $4.20. Big Rock Brewery shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 400 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.32 million and a PE ratio of -15.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.33.

Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$11.93 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Big Rock Brewery Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR)

Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers and cider in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It offers a selection of ales and lagers, and seasonal beers and ciders, as well as dry apple, peach, and pear ciders under the Alberta Genuine Draft, Alta Light, Big Rock Grill, Big Rock Honey Brown Lager, Dunkelweizen, Eddies, Grasshopper Ale, Magpie Rye Ale, McNally's Extra Ale, Scottish Style Heavy Ale, Warthog Ale, and Rock Creek, and Traditional Ale names.

