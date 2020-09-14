Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Biocept, Inc. is a commercial stage oncology diagnostics company. It has developed technology platforms for capture and analysis of circulating tumor cells and circulating tumor DNA utilizing a standard blood sample to provide physicians. The company offers OncoCEE-BR (TM) test for breast cancer. Biocept, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BIOC. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Biocept from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Biocept from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on Biocept in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:BIOC opened at $3.61 on Friday. Biocept has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 4.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.43.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50). Biocept had a negative return on equity of 142.34% and a negative net margin of 462.43%. The business had revenue of $0.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that Biocept will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biocept stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. 10.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biocept

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

