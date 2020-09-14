Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Acquired by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 767.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 0.3% during the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 3.9% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 2.9% during the first quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 2.3% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BIIB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $276.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, July 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Biogen from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $263.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.36.

BIIB stock traded up $6.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $276.49. 21,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,744,676. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $281.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.10. Biogen Inc has a 52-week low of $219.70 and a 52-week high of $374.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.03 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 40.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 35.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

