Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation provides responsive, creative and flexible capital solutions to middle-market companies. BlackRock Kelso Capital provides middle-market companies with flexible financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities. The Companies strategy is to provide capital to meet our clients’ current and future needs across this spectrum, creating long-term partnerships with growing middle-market companies. “

BKCC opened at $2.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Blackrock Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $5.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.83. The company has a market cap of $183.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.55.

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Blackrock Capital Investment had a negative net margin of 133.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $17.50 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Blackrock Capital Investment will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.27%. Blackrock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is currently 67.80%.

In other news, CEO James Keenan bought 24,076 shares of Blackrock Capital Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $64,282.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 262,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,818.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKCC. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 94.0% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,374,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,827 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment during the first quarter worth $1,535,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Blackrock Capital Investment by 359.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 257,905 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 201,768 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Blackrock Capital Investment by 334.8% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 170,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 131,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Blackrock Capital Investment by 15.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 662,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 90,100 shares in the last quarter. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackrock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

