Bloom (BLT) Price Hits $0.0286 on Top Exchanges

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Bloom has a total market cap of $1.62 million and $1,588.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bloom has traded down 32.6% against the dollar. One Bloom token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0286 or 0.00000267 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, IDEX, Bittrex and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bloom alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009363 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00299881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00050605 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00114110 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $164.06 or 0.01529158 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000288 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00202419 BTC.

About Bloom

Bloom was first traded on November 10th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,642,697 tokens. Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bloom’s official website is hellobloom.io. The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bloom Token Trading

Bloom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, IDEX, TOPBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bittrex, Bibox and AirSwap. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bloom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bloom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bloom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.