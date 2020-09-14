Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU) Shares Gap Up to $0.10

Blue Star Gold Corp (CVE:BAU)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.10, but opened at $0.11. Blue Star Gold shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 54,000 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 306.91. The company has a market cap of $7.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.07.

About Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU)

Blue Star Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in Canada. The company holds 100% interest in the Hood River property covering an area of approximately 8,015 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada. It also holds interest in the Ulu property that covers an area of 947 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Star Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Star Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.