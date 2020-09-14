BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have issued reports on BHOOY. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR in a report on Friday, June 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR stock opened at $77.05 on Wednesday. BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR has a 52-week low of $52.73 and a 52-week high of $105.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.10.

About BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

