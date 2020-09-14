Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $1,950.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $1,850.00.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Booking from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,060.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $1,600.00 price objective (up from $1,300.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,806.52.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of BKNG opened at $1,783.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.12. Booking has a 12 month low of $1,107.29 and a 12 month high of $2,094.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,796.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,602.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.94 million. Booking had a return on equity of 53.57% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $23.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Booking will post 21.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Booking by 11.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 735,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $989,574,000 after buying an additional 77,032 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Booking by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $938,165,000 after acquiring an additional 10,987 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Booking by 87.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $795,268,000 after acquiring an additional 233,397 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its stake in Booking by 71.6% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 378,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $509,259,000 after acquiring an additional 157,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Booking by 419.7% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 323,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,763,000 after acquiring an additional 261,075 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.