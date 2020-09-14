BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BRF Brasil Foods SA, formerly Perdigao S.A., is a Brazil-based food company focused on the production and sale of poultry, pork, beef cuts, milk, dairy products, and processed food products. The Company’s products include frozen whole and cut chickens; frozen pork cuts and beef cuts; processed food products, such as marinated frozen whole and cut chickens, roosters (sold under the Chester brand) and turkeys; specialty meats, such as sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon and other smoked products; frozen processed meats, such as hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibes and meatballs, and frozen processed vegetarian foods; frozen prepared entrees, such as lasagnas and pizzas, as well as other frozen foods, including vegetables, cheese bread and pies; dairy products, such as cheeses, powdered milk and yogurts; juices, soy milk and soy juices; margarine; milk, and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed. “

BRFS has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lowered BRF from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine lowered BRF from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded BRF from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.38.

BRF stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.47. BRF has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $9.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average of $3.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in BRF by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,521,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570,317 shares in the last quarter. INCA Investments LLC lifted its stake in BRF by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 9,296,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BRF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,126,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,966,000 after acquiring an additional 49,069 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in BRF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,018,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in BRF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,047,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after acquiring an additional 39,916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

