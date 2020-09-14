Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Receives $69.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.08.

A number of research analysts have commented on BMY shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Shares of BMY traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.56. The stock had a trading volume of 120,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,359,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $45.76 and a 52-week high of $68.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.90 and its 200 day moving average is $59.25. The firm has a market cap of $133.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -589.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.70.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $2,497,968.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,584 shares in the company, valued at $27,938,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 141,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $8,943,400.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 432,744 shares in the company, valued at $27,366,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,587 shares of company stock worth $11,782,297. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11,407.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,900,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,883,643 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

