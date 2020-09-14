Britvic Plc (LON:BVIC) Insider Buys £138.08 in Stock

Britvic Plc (LON:BVIC) insider Joanne Wilson bought 16 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 863 ($11.28) per share, with a total value of £138.08 ($180.43).

LON:BVIC traded down GBX 15.50 ($0.20) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 847.50 ($11.07). 305,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,121. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 829.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 772.50. Britvic Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 536 ($7.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,079 ($14.10). The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.26.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BVIC shares. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Britvic from GBX 1,180 ($15.42) to GBX 1,220 ($15.94) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 770 ($10.06) price target on shares of Britvic in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Britvic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 880.91 ($11.51).

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

