Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Stake Lifted by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 40.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,836 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,505,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,887,000 after purchasing an additional 358,193 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.0% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,080,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,341,000 after purchasing an additional 239,934 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 51.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,890,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,307,000 after purchasing an additional 645,729 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,868,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,931,000 after purchasing an additional 34,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17.2% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,020,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,797,000 after purchasing an additional 150,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. DA Davidson cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.67.

Shares of NYSE BR traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $136.29. 4,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,341. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.90 and a 1 year high of $144.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.26.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.06. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.87% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

In related news, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.14, for a total value of $3,133,015.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,987,889.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 3,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $416,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,853,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,668 shares of company stock valued at $11,626,548. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

