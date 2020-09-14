Brokerages Expect AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) will report sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for AMETEK’s earnings. AMETEK reported sales of $1.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full-year sales of $4.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.51 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AMETEK.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.87 million. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 17.13%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AMETEK from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.54.

Shares of AME traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.77. 8,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,485,616. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.29. AMETEK has a 1 year low of $54.82 and a 1 year high of $103.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.35 and its 200-day moving average is $87.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 16,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total transaction of $1,675,456.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,854 shares in the company, valued at $9,067,550.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.11, for a total value of $189,352.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,923.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,109 shares of company stock valued at $12,106,094. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 3.5% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 36.0% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in AMETEK by 16.4% in the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMETEK (AME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.