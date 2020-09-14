Brokerages Expect PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) to announce earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for PG&E’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. PG&E posted earnings per share of $1.11 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PG&E will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.98 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PG&E.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 34.60% and a negative net margin of 37.92%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays increased their target price on PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PG&E from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PG&E in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on PG&E in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.59.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in PG&E by 1,515.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 114,131,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,050,480,000 after purchasing an additional 107,066,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,250,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $614,248,000 after acquiring an additional 29,260,854 shares in the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 1,478.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 15,781,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,980,000 after acquiring an additional 14,781,250 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,875,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in PG&E in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,518,000. 54.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.69, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19. PG&E has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $18.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.56.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

