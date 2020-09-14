Brokerages Expect Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) to Announce $0.64 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pra Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.72. Pra Group reported earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pra Group will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $3.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $3.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pra Group.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.57. Pra Group had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

PRAA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Pra Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Pra Group from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pra Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

In related news, EVP Christopher D. Lagow sold 2,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $102,144.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 8,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $406,958.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 220,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,381,310.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,884 shares of company stock worth $3,607,796. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Pra Group in the second quarter valued at $344,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pra Group by 11.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 233,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,008,000 after acquiring an additional 23,495 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pra Group by 28.2% in the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 181,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after acquiring an additional 39,941 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Pra Group by 12.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 294,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,378,000 after acquiring an additional 32,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Pra Group by 1,787.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 52,471 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PRAA opened at $41.46 on Wednesday. Pra Group has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $47.35. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.22 and its 200 day moving average is $35.44.

Pra Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

