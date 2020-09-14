Brokerages Expect The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) to announce $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. The Ensign Group reported earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Ensign Group.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $584.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.24 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $53.44 on Wednesday. The Ensign Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.06 and a fifty-two week high of $60.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.94.

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,788 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $165,049.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,612,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 1,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $57,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,157,873.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,788 shares of company stock valued at $411,982. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 204,560.4% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 920,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,638,000 after acquiring an additional 920,522 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,585,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,082,000 after buying an additional 825,329 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,617,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,081,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,652,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,233,000 after buying an additional 105,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Ensign Group (ENSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.