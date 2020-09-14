Brokerages Set AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) PT at $14.50

Shares of AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXGN shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on AxoGen from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded AxoGen to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on AxoGen in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised AxoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AxoGen in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the first quarter worth $31,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 6,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AXGN traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.68. 6,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,076. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.55 and its 200 day moving average is $10.25. AxoGen has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 10.00.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 28.04% and a negative return on equity of 22.08%. On average, analysts predict that AxoGen will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

