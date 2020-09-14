Brokerages Set Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Price Target at $108.00

Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.00.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 42,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 109.3% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 1.7% in the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 257.3% in the first quarter. Cynosure Management LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 8,195 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CVX traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $77.48. 138,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,052,233. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Chevron has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $125.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.07 billion, a PE ratio of -16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 158.55 and a beta of 1.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.