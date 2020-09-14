Brokerages Set Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) Price Target at GBX 1,615

Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,615 ($21.10).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOG shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) target price (down from GBX 1,500 ($19.60)) on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Go-Ahead Group from GBX 1,230 ($16.07) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

Shares of LON:GOG traded down GBX 9.50 ($0.12) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 683 ($8.92). The company had a trading volume of 161,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,377. The stock has a market cap of $294.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.21, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 660.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,064.83. Go-Ahead Group has a twelve month low of GBX 390.20 ($5.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,308.91 ($30.17).

About Go-Ahead Group

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. It serves the department for transport, and transport for London.

