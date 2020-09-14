Brokerages Set PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Target Price at $142.36

Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.36.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th.

In other news, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total value of $1,030,148.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,639 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,088.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $349,232.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,881.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 14.4% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in PepsiCo by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 231,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,794,000 after purchasing an additional 40,290 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in PepsiCo by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 53,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.83. 48,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,476,500. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The company has a market capitalization of $188.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.58 and a 200 day moving average of $132.69.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

