Brokerages Set Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) Price Target at $5.39

Shares of Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.39.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRC. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 177,797 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 35,055 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 985,613 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 222,076 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,431 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 983,076 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 394,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 861,888 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 77,616 shares in the last quarter.

RRC stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,769,661. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.81. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $9.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.56.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $376.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.64 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 79.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Range Resources will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

