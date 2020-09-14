Brokerages Set SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) PT at $52.25

Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.25.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of SkyWest from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 33.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,185,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,240,000 after acquiring an additional 550,347 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,149,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,106,000 after acquiring an additional 121,709 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 8.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,709,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,998,000 after acquiring an additional 129,266 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 197.3% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,410,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,015,000 after acquiring an additional 936,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 5.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 733,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,200,000 after acquiring an additional 39,916 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SkyWest stock opened at $34.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.21 and a 200-day moving average of $30.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.84. SkyWest has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $66.52.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $350.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.43 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 7.82%. On average, equities analysts expect that SkyWest will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

