Brokerages Set Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Target Price at $46.95

Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.83.

LUV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 33,244 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 24,072 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 26.2% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 137,007 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after buying an additional 28,423 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 38,978 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 13.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 90,369 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 10,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 235,726 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $8,395,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.45. 167,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,142,220. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.77. The firm has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.38 and a beta of 1.31. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.53) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.19 million. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.