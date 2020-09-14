Brokerages Set Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Target Price at C$20.72

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$20.72.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$19.00 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Clarkson Capital boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. CSFB boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$10.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

Shares of Teck Resources stock traded up C$0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$17.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,251,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,752,304. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion and a PE ratio of -4.91. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of C$8.15 and a 52 week high of C$25.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.05.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

