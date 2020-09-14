Brokerages Set TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Price Target at $25.63

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.63.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Scotiabank increased their target price on TELUS from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TELUS from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on TELUS from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research raised TELUS to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Get TELUS alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TU. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in TELUS by 100.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in TELUS in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TELUS by 97.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in TELUS in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TU traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.13. The stock had a trading volume of 110,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,103. TELUS has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $20.91. The company has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.04 and its 200 day moving average is $17.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). TELUS had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Equities research analysts expect that TELUS will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2169 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.91%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.