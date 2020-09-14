Brokerages Set Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Target Price at $22.80

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.80.

TEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Terex from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Terex from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Terex in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Terex from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Get Terex alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 24.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 42.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEX traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.73. The stock had a trading volume of 5,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,450. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 122.31 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Terex has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $31.28.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $690.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.80 million. Terex had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 6.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Terex will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.