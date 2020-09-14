Brokerages Set Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) PT at $10.17

Shares of Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.17.

UNIT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Uniti Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Uniti Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Uniti Group in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Uniti Group by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Uniti Group by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNIT stock opened at $9.34 on Wednesday. Uniti Group has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $11.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.36.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($3.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($3.54). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 65.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that Uniti Group will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

