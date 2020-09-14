Brokerages Set Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Price Target at $53.43

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.43.

WELL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Welltower from $46.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th.

Get Welltower alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 168.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,090,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,427,000 after purchasing an additional 684,391 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 566,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,291,000 after buying an additional 65,994 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Welltower during the second quarter valued at $2,665,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth $4,674,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WELL stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,657,588. The company has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Welltower has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $93.17.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.44). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 17th. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 58.65%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.