Brookline Capital Management Initiates Coverage on DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK)

Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DMTK. ValuEngine cut shares of DermTech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Cowen began coverage on shares of DermTech in a research report on Thursday. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of DMTK stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. DermTech has a 52 week low of $5.02 and a 52 week high of $16.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.43.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.21). DermTech had a negative net margin of 599.76% and a negative return on equity of 69.48%. The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DMTK. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in DermTech by 1,587.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,214,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,858 shares during the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC acquired a new position in DermTech in the first quarter valued at $5,642,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DermTech in the first quarter valued at $3,215,000. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in DermTech by 9.8% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,855,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,782,000 after purchasing an additional 255,036 shares during the period. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in DermTech in the first quarter valued at $2,418,000. 50.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc, a molecular genomics company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

