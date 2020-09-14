Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Sets New 1-Year High at $32.57

Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.57 and last traded at $32.50, with a volume of 23324 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.90.

Several analysts have recently commented on BLDR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.47.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.80.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 2.77%. Research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 28,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $873,822.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Rush sold 9,108 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $278,522.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,048.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,676,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 554.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,024,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,524,000 after purchasing an additional 867,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 90.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,139,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,581,000 after purchasing an additional 542,277 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 47.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,609,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,321,000 after purchasing an additional 516,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 65.5% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,143,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,983,000 after purchasing an additional 452,555 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

