Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.61.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COG. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 54.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,516 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COG traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.69. The stock had a trading volume of 83,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,562,789. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $22.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.17 and its 200-day moving average is $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.21.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $332.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.59 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.69%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

