Calian Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Calian Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 162.5% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CLNFF remained flat at $$49.75 during trading hours on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.34. Calian Group has a one year low of $29.19 and a one year high of $49.75.

Calian Group Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd. engages in the systems engineering, manufacturing, training, information technology, and health care solutions to industries and government in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Systems Engineering division plans, designs, and implements solutions in satellite communications, defense/security, and high-end telecommunications sectors.

