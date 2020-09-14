California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 39,228 Shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,228 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Docusign worth $54,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Docusign by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 112,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,278,000 after acquiring an additional 57,017 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Docusign by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Docusign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Docusign by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Docusign by 105,884.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 13,765 shares during the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOCU stock traded up $5.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $203.30. 77,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,356,886. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.22 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.74. Docusign Inc has a 12 month low of $59.58 and a 12 month high of $290.23.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $342.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.55 million. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 17.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Docusign Inc will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $1,181,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 405,403 shares in the company, valued at $82,580,591.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.51, for a total value of $2,755,874.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,543.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,041 shares of company stock worth $31,723,075 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Docusign from $187.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Docusign from $140.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Docusign in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Docusign has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.69.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

